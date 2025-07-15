DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) closed at $140.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.01% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the kidney dialysis provider had gained 4.04% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.56% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, DaVita HealthCare is projected to report earnings of $2.7 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.25%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.3 billion, showing a 3.5% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.76 per share and a revenue of $13.48 billion, indicating changes of +11.16% and +5.15%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, DaVita HealthCare boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, DaVita HealthCare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.46.

We can also see that DVA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.