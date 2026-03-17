DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) ended the recent trading session at $149.98, demonstrating a +1.19% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.47%.

Shares of the kidney dialysis provider witnessed a loss of 0.49% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 4.79%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.41, showcasing a 20.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.3 billion, reflecting a 2.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.16 per share and revenue of $14.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.35% and +3.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DaVita HealthCare currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, DaVita HealthCare is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.77 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that DVA has a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.