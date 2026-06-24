DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) closed the most recent trading day at $213.04, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

The kidney dialysis provider's stock has climbed by 7.85% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 1.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.01, signifying a 35.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.53 billion, up 4.53% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $15.07 per share and revenue of $14.3 billion, indicating changes of +39.8% and +4.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DaVita HealthCare is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DaVita HealthCare has a Forward P/E ratio of 14 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.44 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that DVA has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.