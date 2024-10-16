DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) ended the recent trading session at $164.82, demonstrating a +0.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Shares of the kidney dialysis provider witnessed a gain of 0.21% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 4.27% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 29, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, down 3.16% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.22 billion, indicating a 3.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.99 per share and revenue of $12.8 billion, indicating changes of +17.95% and +5.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, DaVita HealthCare possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, DaVita HealthCare is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.48. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.1.

We can also see that DVA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.27.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, positioning it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.