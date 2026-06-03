DaVita Gains 21.4% in Three Months: How Should You Play the Stock?

DaVita Inc.’s DVA investors have been experiencing some short-term gains from the stock lately. Shares of the Denver, CO-based provider of dialysis services in the United States to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure gained 21.4% in the past three months against the industry’s 5.7% decline. It has also outperformed the sector’s loss of 8.7% and the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9% in the same time frame.

A major recent development of DVA includes the announcement of its first-quarter results last month.

DaVita reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with improvements in revenues, earnings and operating income. The increase in treatment volume per normalized day and higher reimbursement rates during the quarter were encouraging. DVA also raised its 2026 adjusted operating income and earnings per share (EPS) guidance, reflecting confidence in its business momentum. However, patient care costs and IT-related expenses increased year over year, while revenue per treatment (RPT) declined sequentially. Rising operating costs may continue to weigh on margins going forward, which does not bode well for the stock.

DVA's Three Months Price Comparison



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Over the past three months, the stock’s performance has remained strong, outperforming its peers like Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS. However, it underperformed its peer, Outset Medical, Inc. OM. Fresenius Medical and Outset Medical’s shares have lost 10.8% and gained 43.6%, respectively, in the same time frame.

For 2026, DaVita expects RPT to reflect growth of 1%-2%, while treatment volume is expected to be higher compared with 2025.

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations for the full year is projected to be in the range of $14.10-$15.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $15.07.

For the second quarter of 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pegged at $4.01.

DVA’s Strengthening Core Dialysis Franchise

DaVita continues to benefit from annual reimbursement increases across Medicare and commercial contracts, supporting revenue growth despite normal seasonal fluctuations. The company’s large dialysis network and exposure to higher-paying commercial plans provide a stable revenue base, while early ACA enrollment trends have been better than management's prior expectations, potentially easing previously anticipated reimbursement pressures.

Treatment volumes exceeded management’s expectations in the first quarter of 2026, aided by favorable patient trends and lower-than-anticipated mortality. DVA also expects to benefit from patient transfers associated with competitor clinic closures, prompting it to raise its full-year treatment growth outlook. Sustained volume growth remains a key driver of revenue and earnings expansion.

Better labor productivity also helped the company keep patient-care costs below expectations, highlighting the effectiveness of DaVita’s operating model. The company is also investing in digital infrastructure and AI-enabled tools to improve scheduling, workforce utilization and administrative efficiency. These initiatives are expected to support DVA’s margin durability and create additional operating leverage over time.

DaVita’s Value-Based Care and Cash Flow Strength

Integrated Kidney Care (IKC) remains an important long-term growth avenue for DaVita. The business continues to demonstrate strong performance in value-based care programs through improved quality outcomes and savings generation. As DVA expands its risk-based care arrangements and strengthens physician partnerships, it is building a more diversified and sustainable kidney-care ecosystem.

Strong operating and free cash flow generation provides DaVita with ample financial flexibility. The company has remained aggressive in repurchasing shares while maintaining leverage within its target range, underscoring management’s disciplined capital allocation strategy. Consistent cash generation and buybacks continue to enhance shareholder value and support investor sentiment toward the stock.

Challenges Ahead of DVA

A key challenge for DaVita is the continued rise in operating expenses, particularly compensation, insurance and technology-related costs, which could pressure margins despite ongoing productivity improvements. Another concern is DVA’s dependence on commercial insurance plans for a significant share of its profits. Any decline in commercially insured patients, unfavorable reimbursement changes or shifts in plan mix could materially affect revenue growth and profitability, given the substantial gap between commercial and government reimbursement rates.

DaVita Stock’s Valuation

DVA’s forward 12-month P/S of 0.83X is lower than the industry’s average of 2.67X but is higher its five-year median of 0.79X.



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Fresenius Medical and Outset Medical’s forward 12-month P/S currently stand at 0.47X and 0.71X, respectively, in the same time frame.

DVA’s Estimate Movement

Estimates for DaVita’s 2026 earnings have moved 6.4% north to $15.07 in the past 60 days.



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Estimates for Fresenius Medical’s 2026 EPS have moved 7.4% south to $2.24 in the past 60 days.

Estimates for Outset Medical’s 2026 loss per share have widened from $2.83 to $2.88 in the past 60 days.

Our Final Take on DaVita

DaVita, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, remains well positioned to benefit from its leadership in the U.S. dialysis market, improving treatment volumes and expanding value-based care initiatives. The company’s strong operational execution, productivity gains and ongoing technology investments are supporting earnings growth while enhancing its long-term competitive position. Its IKC platform also offers an additional growth avenue beyond traditional dialysis services. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

However, investors should monitor rising labor, insurance and technology-related expenses, which could pressure margins over time. DVA’s reliance on commercial payors for a significant portion of its profits also exposes it to reimbursement and insurance-mix risks.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock appears reasonably priced relative to its business fundamentals and growth prospects. The current valuation suggests that the market has yet to fully recognize the benefits of improving treatment volumes, operational efficiencies and disciplined capital allocation. This leaves room for further upside if management continues to execute effectively.

For existing shareholders, the stock remains an attractive long-term holding. Prospective investors can also consider building positions, as DaVita’s improving fundamentals, favorable earnings momentum suggest that the recent rally may not yet be over. The favorable Zacks Style Score with a Growth Score of B suggests continued uptrend potential for DVA.

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DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.