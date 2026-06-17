DaVita Expands Specialized Care Beyond Acute Settings Through IKC

DaVita Inc. DVA represents the growing shift in healthcare toward specialized, lower-cost care settings that help manage patients with chronic and complex conditions outside traditional acute-care hospitals. The company focuses on kidney care, providing dialysis services through a broad network of outpatient centers while also supporting patients through integrated care programs designed to improve coordination across the treatment journey. As of March 31, 2026, DVA served approximately 296,300 patients through 3,262 outpatient dialysis centers globally and had about 62,600 patients enrolled in risk-based integrated kidney care arrangements, representing roughly $5.4 billion in annualized medical spend.

Beyond dialysis delivery, DaVita continues to expand its value-based care capabilities through Integrated Kidney Care (IKC), which aims to improve patient outcomes while lowering overall healthcare costs. During first-quarter 2026, the company reported year-over-year improvements across all key measures in CMS’ Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting (CKCC) program, including gross savings rates, quality scores and high-performing status. Management highlighted that the program generated the highest aggregate savings among participants, reflecting the benefits of coordinated, data-driven care for patients with chronic kidney disease.

Recent developments also underscore DaVita’s focus on enhancing care delivery through technology. The company is investing in digital infrastructure and AI to support clinical teams and improve operational efficiency. As part of these efforts, DVA introduced ScheduleHub, a tool that dynamically evaluates patient census, center capacity and staff availability to optimize scheduling in real time. The initiative is intended to reduce administrative burden for facility administrators and support patient care.

EHC and OPCH Delivering Complex Care Outside Hospitals

Encompass Health Corporation EHC extends specialized care beyond traditional acute-care hospitals through its inpatient rehabilitation network, serving patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and other complex conditions. Using interdisciplinary teams of nurses, therapists and physicians, Encompass Health helps patients regain function, independence and quality of life through intensive rehabilitation programs. Encompass Health has also continued to expand access to these services by recently opening rehabilitation hospitals in Georgia and Pennsylvania, while announcing new facilities in Idaho and West Virginia to address growing demand for post-acute rehabilitative care.

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH supports patients with chronic and complex medical conditions through home and alternate-site infusion services, enabling treatment outside traditional hospital environments. Through a nationwide network of pharmacies, ambulatory infusion suites and clinicians, Option Care Health delivers therapies for chronic inflammatory disorders, neurological diseases, immune deficiencies, serious infections and other conditions requiring ongoing clinical management. Option Care Health combines infusion therapy, nursing support and care coordination to improve patient outcomes while helping health systems and payers manage care more efficiently across the continuum.

DVA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of DaVita have gained 83.9% year to date compared with the industry’s rise of 9%.



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DVA’s forward 12-month P/E of 12.6X is lower than the industry’s average of 17.4X and its five-year median of 12.7X. It has a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA’s 2026 earnings per share suggests a 39.8% improvement compared with 2025.



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DaVita currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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