DAVITA Earnings Preview: Recent $DVA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DAVITA ($DVA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,299,098,340 and earnings of $2.17 per share.

DAVITA Insider Trading Activity

DAVITA insiders have traded $DVA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $16,117,528 .

. JOEL ACKERMAN (CFO and Treasuer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,769 shares for an estimated $10,663,371 .

. MICHAEL DAVID STAFFIERI (Chief Operating Officer, DKC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,119 shares for an estimated $6,323,507 .

. KATHLEEN ALYCE WATERS (Chief Legal & Pub. Affairs Off) sold 7,857 shares for an estimated $1,148,766

DAVITA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of DAVITA stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DAVITA Government Contracts

We have seen $135,081,001 of award payments to $DVA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

