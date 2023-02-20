DaVita (DVA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

DaVita Inc. DVA is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 22, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.45 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions and lagged the same in the other two, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 0.9%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

During third-quarter 2022 call in October, DaVita confirmed that it continued to witness treatment volume and labor-related headwinds in the reported quarter. Management confirmed that the headwinds in volumes had persisted longer than was assumed, and contract labor costs and productivity did not begin to improve in the quarter as had been expected by DaVita. Management also confirmed that it expects these pressures to continue longer than anticipated. Moreover, the continued uncertainty from COVID-19 and the labor market led DaVita to lower its guidance for the year. This does not look encouraging for the stock as this is likely to have significantly impacted the fourth-quarter revenues.

During the same call, DaVita confirmed that its net treatment rates, which had a meaningful impact on the change in its treatment volume due to an increase in mid-treatment rates resulting from the Ominicon search, were anticipated to return to seasonal norms after the win in search. However, that was not the case and hence, management believes these will remain elevated through the end of 2022. This is also likely to have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s treatment volume, thereby impacting the overall top line.

DaVita Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DaVita Inc. price-eps-surprise | DaVita Inc. Quote

Management also confirmed during the lastearnings callthat although COVID-19 mortality rates in 2022 have been down compared with prior years, excess mortality remains a challenge for DaVita. The company expects this to persist in the fourth quarter, although the magnitude of the impact will depend on the size and the severity of COVID-19 surges during the winter.

Moreover, labor costs have continued to remain a challenge over the past few months, with higher contracted labor utilization and base wage increases. Despite management’s efforts to offset the impact of wage and other inflationary increases, these are likely to have weighed on the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 top line.

On a positive note, management had stated that although U.S. dialysis treatments per day were down on a sequential basis, revenue per treatment grew sequentially. This primarily resulted from favorable adjustments, increased acute treatment and the continued shift to Medicare Advantage plans, partially offset by the reinstatement of Medicare sequestration. This trend is likely to have continued into the fourth quarter, thereby driving up the quarter’s revenues. However, the reinstatement of Medicare sequestration is likely to continue to have a negative impact on fourth-quarter revenues.

DaVita is likely to have continued to benefit from its acquisition of MedSleuth, which was completed in January 2022. MedSleuth’s software enables closer partnerships and better coordination between transplant centers, nephrologists and kidney care providers, with all three working together to support the company’s patient transplant journey.

During the third-quarter 2022earnings callDaVita confirmed that its Integrated Kidney Care is a business that management has generally assumed will have a better fourth-quarter performance than other quarters because of how revenue recognition works. This is also likely to have driven up the quarterly revenues.

The Estimate Picture

For fourth-quarter 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion for total revenues calls for a decline of 0.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

We estimate fourth-quarter total revenues to be $2.93 billion, reflecting a decline of 0.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 88 cents, indicating a decline of 56.4% from the prior-year reported number.

We estimate fourth-quarter earnings to be 86 cents, reflecting a decline of 57.5% year over year.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP has higher chances of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: DaVita has an Earnings ESP of -1.71%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a few medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +13.21% and a Zacks Rank of 2. EXAS has an estimated growth rate of 29.4% for 2023.

Exact Sciences’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, with the average surprise being 0.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. INZY has an Earnings ESP of +7.35% and is a Zacks #2 Rank stock. INZY has an estimated long-term growth rate of 16.6%.

Inozyme Pharma’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, with the average surprise being 9.2%.

Penumbra, Inc. PEN has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. PEN’s earnings yield of 0.4% compares favorably with the industry’s negative yield.

Penumbra’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, with the average surprise being 37.6%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.