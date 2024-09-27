Is DaVita (DVA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is DaVita HealthCare (DVA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DaVita HealthCare is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1015 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DaVita HealthCare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DVA has returned 54.9% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 9%. This shows that DaVita HealthCare is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG). The stock has returned 16% year-to-date.

In Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, DaVita HealthCare is a member of the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.5% so far this year, so DVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 495-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -1.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on DaVita HealthCare and Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

