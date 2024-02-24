DaVita (DVA) Price Target Increased by 13.25% to 127.84

The average one-year price target for DaVita (NYSE:DVA) has been revised to 127.84 / share. This is an increase of 13.25% from the prior estimate of 112.88 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 113.12 to a high of 152.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.06% from the latest reported closing price of 125.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1092 funds or institutions reporting positions in DaVita. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVA is 0.17%, an increase of 46.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 82,037K shares. The put/call ratio of DVA is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 36,096K shares representing 41.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,583K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 91.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,557K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,367K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares, representing a decrease of 30.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 20.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,294K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 5.36% over the last quarter.

DaVita Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DaVita Inc. is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2020, DaVita served 204,200 patients at 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere.

