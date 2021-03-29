DaVita (DVA) Partners With Fresenius, Boost Home Dialysis Care

DaVita Inc. DVA recently announced the extension of its collaboration with Fresenius Medical Care’s FMS North America wing to use the latter’s NxStage home hemodialysis machines and related technology for patients across the United States. Notably, the agreement supports the companies’ efforts to empower more people living with kidney failure to select home dialysis as an option.

For investors’ note, Fresenius Medical Care is a leading integrated provider of products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis following chronic kidney failure.

The recent development is likely to boost DaVita’s kidney care services.

NxStage Home Hemodialysis Machines at a Glance

The NxStage home hemodialysis machines of Fresenius Medical are the first and truly portable hemodialysis systems cleared for use at home in the United States, including solo hemodialysis.

The NxStage machine utilizes the PureFlow SL to create dialysate using a combination of purified tap water and concentrated dialysate. Notably, it can also be used as a practical option for situations when clean water supply is not available.

Significance of the Agreement

Under the agreement, DaVita patients will be allowed to access Nx2me Connected Health, an advanced connected health platform that simplifies collection and sharing of treatment information with the dialysis clinic and care team. Nx2me Connected Health accesses treatment information directly from home hemodialysis machines.

Per management of DaVita, NxStage home hemodialysis machines have remote features and connectivity for patients that will help transmit treatment information. Information transmission will help healthcare professionals to identify irregularities and prevent avoidable complications, which will support patients' need to stay on their treatment longer.

Home hemodialysis offer great clinical option for many patients at the same time, aligning better with their lifestyle. The expanded collaboration is expected to gain greater customer adoption for DaVita’s home dialysis program.

Industry Prospects

Per MarketsandMarkets, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market was valued $74.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $99.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%. Rise in the number of dialysis centers across globe, shortage of organ donors and risks associated with transplant are driving the market.

Development in DaVita Kidney Care

In December 2020, DaVita Kidney Care achieved a milestone where more than 100,000 DaVita patients received a kidney transplant since 2000. The milestone represents the result of two decades of innovative strategies led by the kidney care provider to enhance patient education and access to kidney transplantation.

Notably, more than 6,000 DaVita patients have already received a transplant in 2020, despite various setbacks to transplant programs stemming from COVID-19.

Developments of Other Companies

However, DaVita is facing tough competition in the field of renal dialysis market from companies like Baxter International, Inc. BAX and Boston Scientific BSX.

In March 2021, Baxter International announced FDA clearance of its next-generation Artificial Kidney 98 (AK 98) dialysis machine, which is designed to be a portable and easy-to-use system to administer hemodialysis treatments.

During the same month, Boston Scientific announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia to acquire the global surgical business of Lumenis LTD. for an upfront cash payment of $1.07 billion. The acquisition will expand Boston Scientific’s global kidney stone management portfolio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.