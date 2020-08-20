DaVita Clinical Research To Conduct COVID-19 Studies In Dialysis Patients

(RTTNews) - DaVita Clinical Research, the research arm of DaVita Inc., has started enrollment on two trials to study how COVID-19 affects people with end stage kidney disease who are currently receiving dialysis. The study will be investigating presence of COVID-19 antibodies and genetic contributions to infection severity in patients. The results of both DCR COVID-19 studies are anticipated to be submitted for publication in early 2021.

"Our researchers are seeking to contribute to understanding COVID-19's impact on a patient population that has increased risk due to underlying medical conditions. These studies are particularly important to better forecast future COVID-19 outbreaks, minimize infections and, ultimately, save lives," said Amy Young, vice president of DCR.

