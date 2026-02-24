DaVita (BIT:1DVA) Price Target Increased by 11.38% to 131.53

The average one-year price target for DaVita (BIT:1DVA) has been revised to €131.53 / share. This is an increase of 11.38% from the prior estimate of €118.09 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €108.31 to a high of €169.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.47% from the latest reported closing price of €125.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in DaVita. This is an decrease of 206 owner(s) or 17.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DVA is 0.10%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 70,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 31,759K shares representing 47.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,161K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DVA by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,683K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DVA by 10.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,212K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DVA by 20.39% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,190K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares , representing an increase of 53.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DVA by 70.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,179K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DVA by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.