DVA

DaVita Begins Private Offering Of $750 Mln Of Senior Notes

May 20, 2025 — 09:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA), a healthcare company focused on providing dialysis services, said on Tuesday that it has commenced a private offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2033.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debt, to pay any costs, fees, and expenses in connection with the offering of the senior notes, and for general corporate purposes.

