DaVita backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $9.25-$10.05, consensus $9.79

Backs FY24 free cash flow view $950M-$1.2B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DVA:
- DVA Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- DaVita appoints Jessica Hergenreter as CPO
- DaVita price target raised to $175 from $165 at Truist
- DaVita Kidney Care Names David P. Maughan New COO
- DaVita names David Maughan as COO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.