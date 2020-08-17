DaVita Announces Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) has commenced a modified "Dutch auction" tender offer for shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of up to $1.0 billion at a price per share of not less than $77.00 and not more than $88.00. The tender offer will expire on September 14, 2020.

DaVita expects to finance the share purchases in the tender offer with cash on hand, and to the extent necessary, borrowings under its currently undrawn $1.0 billion revolving line of credit under its senior secured credit facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.