DaVita and Arcosa have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 28, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares DaVita Inc. DVA as the Bull of the Day and Arcosa, Inc. ACA as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Micron Technology MU, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

DaVita Inc. stock has soared over 70% in 2026, driven by back-to-back beat-and-raise performances.

The health care provider focused on kidney disease treatments is projected to double its earnings between 2023 and 2027. DVA broke out above its 2025 peaks to new all-time highs after its impressive first-quarter report on May 5.

Despite its market-crushing YTD performance and its stellar 25-year outperformance of the S&P 500 (+3,000% vs. the benchmark’s 550%), DaVita trades at value-stock levels and at a nearly 50% discount against its own highs in terms of forward earnings.

DVA’s value profile should be even more enticing since the broader market looks a bit bloated in the short run.

The medical care company’s upward earnings revisions earn it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The dialysis services company’s EPS outlook showcases its robust upside, driven by the fact that chronic kidney disease is on the rise.

Best Stocks to Buy in June and Hold Forever

DaVita is a dialysis services giant in the U.S. that’s expanding its global footprint. The firm aims to serve patients suffering from chronic kidney disease and beyond. For reference, dialysis is a treatment that filters waste and excess fluid from a person’s blood when their kidneys are failing.

DaVita serves roughly 300K patients at over 3.2K outpatient dialysis centers. A large majority (~82%) of its dialysis centers are located in the U.S., with roughly 600 spread across 14 other countries.

The specialty health care provider holds a roughly ~38% share of the U.S. dialysis market, which is growing based on simple demographic trends that don’t show signs of reversing anytime soon. DVA is benefiting from both an aging and an increasingly unhealthy U.S. population.

Diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading causes of kidney failure, according to the CDC. Approximately 4 in 10 adults with diabetes have chronic kidney disease, while about 1 in 5 adults with high blood pressure suffer from CKD. Overall, more than 1 in 10 (14%) adults aged 18 or older (37 million people) were estimated to have CKD, according to the CDC.

The Medical Care Services Stock’s Earnings Growth Outlook

DaVita more than doubled its adjusted earnings between 2018 and 2021. The company has kicked its bottom-line growth back into high gear after a 2022 setback, with it projected to more than double its adjusted EPS from $8.38 a share in 2023 to $18.37 a share in 2027.

The company is projected to expand its adjusted EPS by 40% in 2026 and another 22% next year to help it easily double its 2023 total. DVA is expected to grow its revenue by 5% in 2026 and 4% in 2027.

The dialysis company posted an impressive start to 2026, topping our Q1 estimate by 19% on May 5 and providing upbeat guidance.

DVA’s recent wave of upward revisions earn it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its FY27 outlook up 9% since its release. The post-Q1 positivity extends the upward trend that began in early 2026, which ended a prolonged period of sideways revisions.

Longer-term investors should appreciate the chart below, highlighting DVA's impressive EPS growth trend.

Buy "Strong Buy" Stock DVA for Value, Growth, and Upside

DVA stock soared ~3,000% in the past 25 years to blow away the S&P 500’s ~550%. It has lagged the benchmark over the past 10 years, up just 150%.

But its 72% YTD run has DaVita trading at new all-time highs, breaking out meaningfully above its early 2025 peaks.

On the valuation front, the medical stock is trading at 45% discount to its highs and 15% below its median at 11.9X forward 12-month earnings.

DVA’s strong earnings outlook is highlighted by the fact it trades at a 30% discount to its highly-ranked Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, even though it’s up 360% in the past 15 years vs. its industry’s 9%.

The stock might be a bit overheated from a technical standpoint right now, and possibly due for a cooldown, alongside the rest of the market.

Any near-term downturn would mark an even better opportunity for investors to buy DaVita stock.

Arcosa, Inc. provides infrastructure-related products and solutions to key growth markets. The stock remains strong long-term, but might face pressure in the short run as its earnings revisions fade.

Arcosa’s downward EPS revisions since its first quarter earnings report on April 30 landed the stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). ACA is projected to see both it revenue and its EPS slip on a YoY basis in 2026.

What’s Going on with Arcosa Stock Right Now?

Arcosa is a leader in infrastructure-related products and solutions. The firm breaks down its business into two reportable categories: Construction Products and Engineered Structures.

ACA is growing alongside wider trends in the U.S., including the AI-boosted energy infrastructure spending boom. The firm’s construction unit includes aggregates, specialty materials, and more, while its Engineered Structures division is highlighted by utility structures, telecom structures, and other critical infrastructure.

The Dallas, Texas-headquartered firm grew its revenue from $1.94 billion in 2020 to $2.88 in 2025. It expanded its adjusted earnings significantly during this period as well, but the growth has been a bit choppier.

ACA’s earnings estimate for 2026 is down 11% in the last several months, with its FY27 Zacks consensus 12% lower. These downward revisions help it earn its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and highlight its near-term headwinds.

Even though its earnings outlook is down and it’s projected to see its EPS slipped 5.4% YoY in 2026 on 9% lower revenue, the stock is still trading near its all-time highs. That means Wall Street might not have fully priced in its near-term setbacks.

Investors likely want to stay away from Arcosa for now, given its negative earnings revisions and its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Its Building Products – Miscellaneous industry is also in the bottom 28% of over 240 Zacks industries, which adds to it potential near-term headwinds.

Additional content:

This AI Stock Hits $1T, Soars 200% & Crushes NVIDIA — Buy Now?

Banking on the booming artificial intelligence (AI) demand, Micron Technology jumped from a $700 billion market capitalization, a few weeks back, to a $1 trillion milestone on Tuesday, making it one of the most valuable U.S. tech companies. Unwavering demand for AI has triggered a global memory shortage, strengthening Micron’s pricing power and boosting the company as demand continues to exceed supply.

Micron’s shares have climbed more than 200% this year and have outperformed Wall Street darling NVIDIA Corp.’s gain of roughly 15% in the same stretch. Although NVIDIA posted solid earnings in the latest quarterly report, the stock gains were muted, as much of the optimism had already been priced in.

Moreover, investors remained concerned about growth prospects due to China-related export curbs and intensifying competition from rivals like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc..

Let us thus look in detail at why Micron has emerged as the standout performer of the year, and why the stock may still be worth buying now.

Micron Gains Momentum on Strong AI-Driven Memory Demand

Micron witnessed strong demand for its coveted high-bandwidth memory (“HBM”) chips as hyperscalers increased their investments in AI infrastructure. These HBM solutions are highly sought after because of their capability to process complex workloads efficiently while using less power.

By the way, HBM chips are in short supply and are expected to stay constrained throughout this year. This demand-supply imbalance has allowed Micron to raise prices while struggling to meet supply needs, bolstering its long-term growth. A tight supply situation also exists for Micron’s NAND flash chips through mid-next year, which further strengthens margin expansion.

As a result, Micron expects a solid gross margin of around 81% for the fiscal third quarter of 2026, signaling strong financial momentum, according to investors.micron.com.

The company also expects revenues to increase from $23.86 billion in the fiscal second quarter of 2026 to $33.5 billion in the fiscal third quarter, particularly due to the accelerating demand for HBM chips.

What Makes Micron the Better Investment Now

Beyond hitting record highs, Micron’s shares still have potential upside, banking on robust demand for its AI-focused memory chips amid tight supply conditions and expectations of improved quarterly performance.

On the technical front, Micron’s shares remain well above the long-term 200-day moving average (DMA) and the short-term 50 DMA, confirming sustained upward momentum.

Taken together, these factors make Micron a compelling buy for the long run. Additionally, buying Micron’s shares is relatively inexpensive compared to its peers, giving investors a potential edge. Per the price/earnings ratio, MU trades at 15.2 forward earnings. In comparison, the Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s forward earnings multiple is 18.78.

Micron currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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