Davis Floyd C. Cuts Stake in Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)

Fintel reports that Davis Floyd C. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.64MM shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.67MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.63% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern States Bancshares is $29.58. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.63% from its latest reported closing price of $30.38.

The projected annual revenue for Southern States Bancshares is $81MM, an increase of 9.66%. The projected annual EPS is $2.81, a decrease of 8.76%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern States Bancshares. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSBK is 0.69%, a decrease of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.39% to 5,223K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 848K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 800K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company.

Davis Capital Partners holds 800K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 609K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 8.10% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 506K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSBK by 40.02% over the last quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Declares $0.09 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023 will receive the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $30.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 1.22%, and the highest has been 1.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=57).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Southern States Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. Southern States Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta. The bank was founded in August 2007 by a group of financial executives and prominent business leaders with a shared vision to invest in highly experienced people and technology to offer high levels of personal service to its clients.

