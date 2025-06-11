Davis Commodities Limited Schedules Extraordinary General Meeting to Vote on Key Proposals

Davis Commodities Limited will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on June 23, 2025, to vote on key proposals.

Davis Commodities Limited announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for shareholders on June 23, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Singapore Time, to discuss key proposals affecting the company's capital structure and governance. The agenda includes the reclassification of existing ordinary shares into Class A and Class B shares to improve equity structure and corporate governance, an amendment to the company's memorandum and articles of association to reflect these changes, and a proposal to adjourn the meeting if necessary to gather more proxies. The Board of Directors recommends shareholder approval of these proposals, which are seen as vital for the company's growth and value enhancement. Shareholders eligible to vote must have been recorded by May 12, 2025, and can participate in person or via proxy. Further details and documents related to the EGM are available on the company's website.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) presents an opportunity for shareholders to directly influence critical proposals related to the company's capital structure and governance framework.

The proposed reclassification of ordinary shares into Class A and Class B Ordinary Shares aims to optimize the equity structure and enhance corporate governance, potentially benefiting shareholder interests.

The unanimous approval and recommendation from the Board of Directors for all proposals signify strong leadership alignment and confidence in the proposed changes, which may positively impact the company's future.

The EGM is framed as a significant step in the company’s growth journey, indicating a commitment to structural changes that could drive sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value.

The proposals regarding reclassification and redesignation of shares may lead to concerns among shareholders about potential dilution of their ownership and changes in voting power.

The need for authorization to adjourn the meeting indicates a lack of confidence that sufficient votes will be secured to pass the critical proposals, which may reflect discontent or division among shareholders.

What is the date and time of the Extraordinary General Meeting?

The Extraordinary General Meeting is scheduled for June 23, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Singapore Time.

Where will the EGM be held?

The meeting will take place at the Genting Ballroom 3, Level 1, Genting Hotel Jurong, Singapore.

What proposals will be discussed at the EGM?

Key proposals include reclassification of shares, amendments to the memorandum and articles of association, and authorization to adjourn the meeting.

How can shareholders participate in the meeting?

Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2025, can attend in person or appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf.

Where can I find more information about the EGM?

For more details, shareholders can visit the Company’s website or review the Form 6-K and other documents made available online.

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ: DTCK) (the "Company" or "Davis Commodities") announced on June 11, 2025, that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the “EGM”) on June 23, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Singapore Time. The meeting will take place at the Genting Ballroom 3, Level 1, Genting Hotel Jurong, 2 Town Hall Link, Singapore. The EGM aims to review and vote on several critical proposals that could significantly impact on the company’s capital structure and governance framework.







Key Items on the Agenda:











Reclassification and Redesignation of Shares:



The proposal seeks approval to reclassify the company’s existing ordinary shares into Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares to optimize the equity structure and enhance corporate governance.







Amendment to the Memorandum and Articles of Association:



This proposal recommends adopting the third amended and restated memorandum and articles of association to reflect the restructured share classes and their associated rights.







Authorization to Adjourn the Meeting:



This proposal seeks to authorize the adjournment of the EGM, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies should there be insufficient votes to approve the aforementioned proposals.











The company’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved and recommended that shareholders vote in favor of all the proposals, emphasizing that they align with the best interests of the company and its shareholders.







Meeting Participation and Document Access







The record date for determining shareholder eligibility to attend and vote at the EGM is May 12, 2025. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on that date can either attend the meeting in person or appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf.





For detailed information about the EGM, including the complete Notice of Meeting, Proxy Form, and the draft of the amended memorandum and articles of association, shareholders are encouraged to visit the Company’s website or review the corresponding Form 6-K. These documents have been made available online starting June 11, 2025.







Company Statement







Davis Commodities Limited considers this EGM a significant step in the company’s growth journey. Through shareholder support, the company aims to implement structural changes that will drive sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.daviscl.com.



