Davis Commodities Limited Notified of Non-Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirement

Davis Commodities Limited received Nasdaq notification for non-compliance with bid price requirements, given 180 days to regain compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

Davis Commodities Limited announced that it has received notification from Nasdaq indicating that the company's stock no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share for continued listing. The notification is based on the company's closing bid price from February 3 to March 18, 2025, but it does not immediately affect the listing of its shares. The company has until September 15, 2025, to regain compliance, with the possibility of an additional compliance period if certain conditions are met. Davis Commodities is currently exploring options to comply with Nasdaq's requirements but acknowledges that there are no guarantees of success. The company cautions investors about the uncertainties involved and emphasizes its commitment to addressing the situation while continuing its business operations in the agricultural commodities market.

Potential Positives

The Company has been granted a 180-day compliance period to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements, allowing them time to address the issue.

There is an option for a potential additional 180-day period if certain conditions are met, offering further opportunity to maintain their listing.

The Company's ongoing evaluation of options to regain compliance indicates proactive management and a commitment to maintaining their Nasdaq listing.

Potential Negatives

The company is in non-compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements due to a share bid price below $1, which poses a risk of potential delisting.

The press release indicates uncertainty regarding the company's ability to regain compliance, which may impact investor confidence.

The company has only been given a compliance period until September 15, 2025, to rectify the situation, creating a time-sensitive pressure on its management.

FAQ

What is Davis Commodities Limited's recent Nasdaq notification about?

Davis Commodities Limited received a notification that it no longer meets Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

What is the compliance period given to Davis Commodities by Nasdaq?

The company has a 180-day compliance period until September 15, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq requirements.

What happens if Davis Commodities fails to regain compliance?

If compliance is not regained, the company may be subject to delisting from Nasdaq, unless eligible for an additional compliance period.

How is Davis Commodities planning to regain compliance?

The company is currently evaluating options, including a potential reverse stock split, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

What industry does Davis Commodities Limited operate in?

Davis Commodities Limited specializes in the trading and distribution of agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and edible oils.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DTCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $DTCK stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (the “Company”) announced that, on March 19, 2025, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the Company for the period from February 3, 2025 to March 18, 2025, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.





The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares. Nasdaq has provided the Company with a 180 calendar days compliance period, or until September 15, 2025, in which to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirement. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance in the compliance period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days, should the Company meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and is able to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. However, if it appears that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s securities will be subject to delisting.





The Company is currently evaluating options to regain compliance and intends to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirement. Although the Company will use all reasonable efforts to achieve compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2), there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with that rule or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq continued listing requirement.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,”“should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you





that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.







About Davis Commodities Limited







Davis Commodities Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company with an extensive footprint in the global agricultural commodities market. The company specializes in the trading and distribution of staples such as sugar, rice, and edible oils, with a strong presence across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. As a Nasdaq-listed entity, Davis Commodities is committed to delivering value through diversification, innovation, and sustainable business practices.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.