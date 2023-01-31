Davidson Kempner funds buy $1.1 bln bad loans from UAE bank

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Davidson Kempner said on Tuesday that investment funds it advises have acquired a non-performing loans portfolio from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD worth 4.2 billion dirhams ($1.14 billion).

"The transaction represents the first sale of a significant portfolio of non-performing loans by ADCB and is thought to be the largest such transaction effected to date in the UAE," Davidson Kempner said in a statement, adding the portfolio comprises 44 corporate loans to UAE-based small and medium businesses.

Seapoint Capital Limited is special servicer and Reviva Capital is loan servicer for Davidson Kempner, the hedge fund said.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

