Davidson Kempner closes $3 bln credit fund

July 18, 2023 — 11:43 am EDT

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. investment management firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management said on Tuesday it raised $3 billion in commitments for a new credit fund.

The firm, which manages roughly $37 billion in assets, said in a statement its DK Opportunities Fund VI plans to take advantage of opportunities that may arise in an environment of higher volatility and tightening liquidity to invest in less liquid and long-duration assets.

Davidson Kempner is interested in assets in areas such as distressed, real estate, asset-backed and infrastructure debt originated across different geographies.

A more challenging environment for borrowers amid higher interest rates has propelled some investors to bet in credit strategies. New capital requirements for banks are also seen as likely to reduce traditional lending.

Davidson Kempner has raised more than $10 billion for its so-called opportunistic credit strategy since it was launched in 2011.

