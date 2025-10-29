Markets

Davide Campari-Milano Reports Steady Sales For Nine-Month Period

October 29, 2025 — 04:59 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (DVDCY.PK) reported updates for the first nine months on Wednesday.

Net sales of 2,280.7 million euros for the first nine months of 2025, nearly unchanged from 2,277.0 million euros in the prior year. EBITDA grew 4.8 percent to 586.8 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA advanced 6.4 percent to 628.7 million euros.

Profit declined 4.6 percent to 397.9 million euros from 417.2 million euros, reflecting higher financial expenses.

Davide Campari-Milano closed Wednesday's trading at 5.51 euros up 0.05 euro up 0.92 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

