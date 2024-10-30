Davide Campari-Milano price target lowered to EUR 8.50 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Mitch Collett lowered the firm’s price target on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF) to EUR 8.50 from EUR 9.70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
