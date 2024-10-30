Davide Campari-Milano price target lowered to EUR 7.80 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF) to EUR 7.80 from EUR 8.40 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DVDCF:
- Davide Campari-Milano price target lowered to EUR 6 from EUR 7.80 at JPMorgan
- Davide Campari-Milano price target lowered to EUR 8.50 at Deutsche Bank
- Campari’s Growth Strategy Amid Economic Challenges
- 58H Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Davide Campari-Milano price target lowered to EUR 10.50 from EUR 11.50 at UBS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.