Davide Campari-Milano price target lowered to EUR 6.10 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Emma Letheren lowered the firm’s price target on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF) to EUR 6.10 from EUR 8 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares.
