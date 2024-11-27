Davide Campari-Milano price target lowered to EUR 5 from EUR 6 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF) to EUR 5 from EUR 6 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
