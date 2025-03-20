DAVID ZAPICO Takes A Bullish Stance, Acquiring AMETEK Stock Options Worth $32K

A notable acquisition unfolded on March 20, as ZAPICO, Chief Executive Officer at AMETEK (NYSE:AME), reported the acquisition of stock options for 46,870 shares in an SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, ZAPICO, Chief Executive Officer at AMETEK, acquired 46,870 stock options for AME with an exercise price of $176.08 per share.

Currently, AMETEK shares are trading down 0.17%, priced at $176.77 during Thursday's morning. This values ZAPICO's 46,870 shares at $32,340.

Unveiling the Story Behind AMETEK

Founded in 1930 and transformed over the decades through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands, Ametek owns a collection of over 40 autonomous industrial businesses operating within the research, aerospace, energy, medical, and manufacturing industries. Ametek segments its business into two operating groups: the electronic instruments group and the electromechanical group. The EIG sells a broad portfolio of analytical, test, and measurement instruments, while the EMG sells highly engineered components, interconnects, and specialty metals. The company emphasizes product differentiation and market leadership in the niche markets where it operates.

Financial Insights: AMETEK

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AMETEK's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.77% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 36.6%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): AMETEK's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.68.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, AMETEK adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 29.86 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.92, AMETEK's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 19.75, AMETEK's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

