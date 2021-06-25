David Young Is The Co-Founder of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) And Just Spent US$77k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Co-Founder, David Young, recently bought US$77k worth of stock, for US$7.67 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder Patrick Lin bought US$125k worth of shares at a price of US$4.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$8.74. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Processa Pharmaceuticals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$4.63. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Processa Pharmaceuticals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Processa Pharmaceuticals insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Processa Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Processa Pharmaceuticals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Processa Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

