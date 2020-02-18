David Tepper Wants Intelsat to Fight the FCC on 5G Spectrum Move. Its Stock Surged 26%.

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management has taken a stake in Intelsat stock and is urging the company’s board to file for bankruptcy and challenge the FCC’s plan to clear a key band of spectrum for the U.S.’s transition to 5G.

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management has taken a stake in Intelsat stock and is urging the company’s board to file for bankruptcy and challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s plan to clear a key band of spectrum for the U.S.’s transition to 5G.

Later this month, the FCC will vote on a proposal to allocate up to $9.7 billion of auction proceeds as an incentive payment for satellite companies that clear the “C-Band” ahead of schedule. Intelsat (ticker: I) is eligible for up to $4.9 billion of that total.

Intelsat was at one point expecting a windfall from the sale of that spectrum and had created an industry group to lobby for a private sale.

But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai rejected that idea in November, largely because satellite operators’ rights to that band of spectrum are tenuous.

Tepper took issue with the FCC’s plan in a letter Tuesday. He said the fund is “disappointed, to say the least, with the Board’s and management’s apparent acquiescence to the broad terms of the FCC’s latest proposal,” which he called “unfair to Intelsat.”

Appaloosa Management reported a 7.4% stake in the satellite operator’s common stock, which rallied 26% on the news Tuesday. Even after the rally, Intelsat’s stock is down 51% since Pai announced his decision in a Nov. 18 tweet.

Beyond the $9.7 billion in incentive payments, the satellite operators will be paid up to $5 billion by the FCC to cover the costs of relocating satellites to a different section of the C-Band.

Tepper said that instead than accepting the FCC’s terms, Intelsat should file for bankruptcy protection and push for a better deal.

“We urge you to withhold acceptance pending negotiation of an agreement with the FCC on fair commercial terms,” Tepper wrote. “Failing that, we believe the Board has no choice but to resort to bankruptcy and litigation in order to protect Intelsat’s valuable license rights from an illegal modification.”

