David Pelizzon of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Just Spent US$1.8m On Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider David Pelizzon recently bought a whopping US$1.8m worth of stock, at a price of US$15.25. That purchase boosted their holding by 94%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Alphatec Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jennifer Pritzker bought US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$11.11 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$14.81. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.48m shares worth US$17m. But insiders sold 5.00k shares worth US$32k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Alphatec Holdings insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ATEC Insider Trading Volume May 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Alphatec Holdings insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$176m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Alphatec Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Alphatec Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alphatec Holdings. Be aware that Alphatec Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

