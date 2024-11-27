David Morgan: Silver to US$40 in 2025, Then Blow-off Top in 2026?

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shared his outlook for silver in 2025 and beyond, saying that the white metal may reach US$40 per ounce next year with the possibility of a blow-off top in 2026 or so.

He also discussed his ongoing concerns about central bank digital currencies, both in the US and globally.

"If you could use one word to define my purpose, the way I see it, it's 'freedom.' I like the silver and the gold, and all the stories behind them and the monetary purposes thereof," Morgan said.

"But when it gets down to it, the way the system's going, the amount of gold and silver you have is going to be pretty much meaningless if you do not fit into the social credit system like the Chinese (have)."

