David Matlin Is The Independent Chairman of the Board of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) And They Just Picked Up 3.8% More Shares

Potential Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, David Matlin, recently bought US$298k worth of stock, paying US$4.96 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clene

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Chairman of the Board David Matlin was not their only acquisition of Clene shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$9.63 per share in a US$2.0m purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$4.80 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. David Matlin was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

David Matlin bought a total of 312.68k shares over the year at an average price of US$8.13. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CLNN Insider Trading Volume December 12th 2021

Does Clene Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Clene insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Clene Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Clene we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Clene (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

