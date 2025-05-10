David Letterman’s Top Reason To Rethink Retirement: Do Experts Agree With His ‘Myth of Retirement’?

Should you retire? That’s the question countless retirement-age individuals ponder. On the one hand, the concept of retirement sounds great. After all, what could be better than sitting on a warm beach with an ice-cold drink? On the other hand, will retirement be fulfilling for you?

American television host and comedian David Letterman has a unique take on retirement after living the retirement lifestyle for nearly 10 years. Here’s a look at his top reason to rethink retirement — and whether experts agree with his ‘Myth of Retirement’ stance.

Is Retirement a Myth?

In late 2024, Letterman told GQ that retirement is a myth. The concepts of retirement sound great in theory, but Letterman explained that “the human mechanism” won’t allow you to retire. The desire to produce and stay in rhythm makes retirement unsatisfying for many.

For example, if you are used to waking up every day at 7 a.m. for work, what happens if you no longer have a job? Many retirees become bored and unsatisfied without the routine they’re accustomed to.

A recent survey from Resume Templates found that 36% of respondents would unretire because they are bored. Without hobbies and activities to fill your days, retirement could become a nightmare.

What Do Experts Say?

Do experts agree with Letterman’s take on retirement? While there certainly is some truth to the desire to produce, it shouldn’t prevent you from enjoying your golden years. Uncovering new hobbies and activities will be crucial to living a fulfilling retirement.

For many, work doesn’t stop, but the type of work might change.

For example, if you worked in the finance industry, maybe during retirement, you would volunteer to run the finances of your local church or humane society. While you might not be working a traditional 9-to-5, you are still producing and beneficially contributing to society.

“As a financial advisor to many clients over the age of 65, I have found the most important thing to them is usually not money, but rather continuing to have a purpose and be around people,” said Bryan M. Kuderna, CFP, founder of Kuderna Financial. “Some folks partially retire, often staying on as a consultant with their former employer, and have found this to be the best phase of their career, having the ability to work when they want and where they want, while having some extra income they didn’t expect.”

The Bottom Line

Although Letterman certainly has the funds to retire, he keeps working. Other wealthy individuals, like Bill Gates and Bernard Arnault, seem to do the same. These people continue to work because they enjoy it, not because they need a paycheck.

Before you throw in the towel and head toward retirement, think about what your days will look like.

For example, some prospective retirees “test” retirement by taking a month or two off. This can be a great way to determine what adjustments you might need during retirement, whether that be a part-time job or a new hobby.

