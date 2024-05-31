News & Insights

David J. Lee to Depart from Benson Hill Board Post-2024 Meeting

May 31, 2024 — 06:03 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from Benson Hill (BHIL).

David J. Lee has announced his intention to step down from Benson Hill, Inc.’s Board of Directors after his current term concludes at the 2024 Annual Meeting. His departure is attributed to concerns of holding too many board positions, as advised by proxy advisors and institutional investors, rather than any conflict with the company’s management. Lee, who also holds executive roles at WEBTOON Entertainment Inc., will be focusing on their upcoming initial public offering. The Board has expressed gratitude for Lee’s contributions during his tenure.

