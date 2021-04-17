David Helsel Is The Senior Vice President of Global Operations and R&D of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) And They Just Sold 47% Of Their Shares

We note that the AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Senior Vice President of Global Operations and R&D, David Helsel, recently sold US$84k worth of stock for US$23.93 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 47%, hardly encouraging.

AngioDynamics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director James Clemmer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$330k worth of shares at a price of US$8.26 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$24.23), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 41.01k shares worth US$340k. But they sold 10.00k shares for US$204k. In total, AngioDynamics insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ANGO Insider Trading Volume April 17th 2021

AngioDynamics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AngioDynamics insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AngioDynamics Insiders?

Insiders sold AngioDynamics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AngioDynamics. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for AngioDynamics you should know about.

But note: AngioDynamics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.