David Helsel Is The Senior Vice President of Global Operations and R&D of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) And They Just Sold 29% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Global Operations and R&D, David Helsel, recently divested US$112k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$22.44 each. That sale was 29% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

AngioDynamics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director James Clemmer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$228k worth of shares at a price of US$22.84 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$23.56 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for AngioDynamics share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$251k for 11.00k shares. But insiders sold 19.51k shares worth US$462k. All up, insiders sold more shares in AngioDynamics than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ANGO Insider Trading Volume August 4th 2022

Does AngioDynamics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. AngioDynamics insiders own about US$21m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AngioDynamics Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought AngioDynamics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that AngioDynamics is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

