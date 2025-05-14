David G Fubini Exhibits Confidence With An Acquisition Of Leidos Holdings Stock Options Worth $203

In a recent SEC filing, it was disclosed that David G Fubini, Board Member at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), made a noteworthy acquisition of company stock options on May 13,.

What Happened: Revealed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Fubini, Board Member at Leidos Holdings, strategically acquired stock options for 1,030 shares of LDOS. These options empower Fubini to buy the company's stock at a favorable exercise price of $154.71 per share.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Leidos Holdings shares down by 0.34%, trading at $154.91. At this price, Fubini's 1,030 shares are worth $203.

About Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in four reportable segments; National Security & Digital, Health & Civil, Commercial & International and Defense Systems. It provides a wide array of scientific, engineering and technical services and solutions across these reportable segments.

Understanding the Numbers: Leidos Holdings's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Leidos Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.79% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 17.83% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Leidos Holdings's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.79.

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 15.67 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.23 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Leidos Holdings's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.16, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

