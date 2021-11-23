David Field Is The Chairman of Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD) And They Just Picked Up 3.3% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD) should definitely note that the Chairman, David Field, recently paid US$2.88 per share to buy US$335k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Audacy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Emeritus Joseph Field bought US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$3.16 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.94). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 661.22k shares worth US$2.0m. On the other hand they divested 205.68k shares, for US$1.3m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Audacy insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AUD Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership of Audacy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 18% of Audacy shares, worth about US$71m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Audacy Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Audacy we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Audacy and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

