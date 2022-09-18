David Farr Is The Independent Director of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) And They Just Picked Up 13% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) should definitely note that the Independent Director, David Farr, recently paid US$125 per share to buy US$125k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 13%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At International Business Machines

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Robert Del Bene, sold US$222k worth of shares at a price of US$139 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$127. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Robert Del Bene was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.08k shares worth US$135k. On the other hand they divested 1.60k shares, for US$222k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:IBM Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2022

Does International Business Machines Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. International Business Machines insiders own about US$146m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The International Business Machines Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for International Business Machines you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

