News & Insights

Gold

David Erfle: Gold Stock Mean Reversion About to Happen, Watch Silver Too

March 07, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by Charlotte McLeod for Investing News Network ->

Speaking to the Investing News Network, David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, explained why he believes a gold stock mean reversion is about to happen and what he's done to get positioned.

Erfle was speaking this past Monday (March 4) at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, just as the gold price was heading toward the US$2,100 per ounce mark and into record territory.

While he's seen disconnects between the gold price and gold stocks in the past, the circumstances were different.

"I've never seen this much of a disconnect before while the gold price is breaking out," Erfle said. "I've seen ... this much of a severe deficit twice before, when the gold price was threatening to break down to a much lower level."

He mentioned the period in late 2015 and early 2016 when gold was on the verge of falling below US$1,000.

"Now it's threatening to break out above US$2,100," Erfle went on to say. "There's something I follow called the HUI-to-gold ratio, and that's basically the gold stocks in relation to the price of gold. A mean reversion happened in 2016 and at the March 2020 low as well, right around PDAC. So basically what it was is you had the HUI-to-gold ratio hit 0.09 in 2016, the first couple of weeks of 2016, and then 0.093 in March of 2020. And then it hit 0.094 last Wednesday (March 28). Meaning a gold stock mean reversion is about to happen. The last two times that happened, the mean reversion started and you had huge moves in many juniors and many miners within six months."

Erfle also briefly discussed the opportunity in silver stocks, saying they are currently hated. "Silver's a fantastic opportunity right now as far as the stocks are concerned, but you have to get into the right ones," he said.

Watch the interview for more from Erfle on gold and silver. You can also click here for our PDAC playlist.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldCommodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.