David Ellison Orders Full Return-to-Office At Paramount, Offers Buyouts Ahead Of Layoffs

(RTTNews) - David Ellison is swiftly reshaping Paramount following its merger with Skydance, signaling a cultural and structural overhaul for the storied media company.

In a memo to employees Thursday, the CEO and chairman announced that staff in Los Angeles and New York will be required to return to the office five days a week beginning January 5, 2026.

Workers unwilling to make the transition will be offered buyouts, with applications open through September 15. A second phase will extend the mandate to other U.S. and international offices in 2026, paired with a similar voluntary exit program.

"To unlock Paramount's full potential, we must make meaningful changes that position us for long-term success," Ellison wrote. "In a creative business like ours, progress begins with being together in person."

The decision comes as Paramount faces sweeping cost-cutting measures. Variety reported the company plans to eliminate 2,000 to 3,000 positions as early as November, part of a strategy to slash more than $2 billion in expenses amid declining cable revenues and advertising headwinds.

Ellison has framed the restructuring as both a streamlining effort and an investment in growth. Leadership has outlined plans to consolidate technology across Paramount+, BET+ and Pluto TV, while also exploring new uses of artificial intelligence.

The return-to-office mandate, combined with looming layoffs, underscores the urgency with which Ellison is moving to reposition Paramount as a leaner, more competitive player in an evolving media landscape.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.