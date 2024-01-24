News & Insights

US Markets
PARA

David Ellison makes offer for Paramount-owner National Amusements - Bloomberg News

January 24, 2024 — 06:33 pm EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 5-6

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Skydance Media CEO David Ellison has made a preliminary offer to buy National Amusements, the holding company of the Redstone family, as a way to take control of Paramount Global PARA.O, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Ellison has held discussions with Paramount about merging it with Skydance Media, after he takes control, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Both sides have hired advisers, the report added.

National Amusements and Ellison declined to comment, while Paramount did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters had reported earlier this month that Ellison was exploring an all-cash bid for National Amusements, with financing from Skydance's existing investors the Ellison family, RedBird Capital Partners and Tencent 0700.HK.

Paramount frequently receives expressions of interest in acquiring Paramount Pictures, but Shari Redstone, whose family controls Paramount, has been reluctant to part with one of Hollywood's most prestigious studios, Reuters had reported.

National Amusements directly or indirectly owns 77% of the voting shares of Paramount, and also controls CBS.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Rashmi Aich)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.