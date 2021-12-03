David Dantzker Is The Independent Director of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) And They Just Sold 40% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, David Dantzker, recently divested US$163k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$47.01 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 40% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Surmodics

Notably, that recent sale by David Dantzker is the biggest insider sale of Surmodics shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$44.35. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Surmodics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Surmodics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Surmodics insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Surmodics Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Surmodics is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Surmodics has 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

