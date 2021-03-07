David Blackford Is The Independent Director of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) And They Just Sold 45% Of Their Shares

Some M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, David Blackford, recently sold a substantial US$578k worth of stock at a price of US$52.77 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 45% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At M.D.C. Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & CFO, Robert Martin, sold US$922k worth of shares at a price of US$42.69 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$54.86, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 17% of Robert Martin's stake.

In the last year M.D.C. Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MDC Insider Trading Volume March 8th 2021

Insider Ownership of M.D.C. Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. M.D.C. Holdings insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$442m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About M.D.C. Holdings Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought M.D.C. Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, M.D.C. Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing M.D.C. Holdings. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for M.D.C. Holdings (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

