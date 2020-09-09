David Beckham's Guild Esports to file for IPO in London

Sept 9 (Reuters) - David Beckham's Guild Esports, which owns and develops esports teams, said on Wednesday it intends to list on the London Stock Exchange this autumn, a move that would make it the first esports company in the UK to join the market.

"The move comes as esports benefits from a rapidly growing fan base worldwide with some tournaments attracting a bigger audience than the Wimbledon tennis championships, Tour de France and the U.S. Open", said the company, which counts former England soccer captain Beckham as its founding shareholder.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

