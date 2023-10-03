David Beckham takes family to premiere of candid new Netflix documentary about his life

By Hanna Rantala

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - David Beckham turned the premiere of his new Netflix documentary into a family affair on Tuesday as the former footballer was joined by his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and their four children on the red carpet in London's Mayfair.

"Beckham" is a four-part mini-series tracking the British soccer star's rise from humble beginnings to one of the most recognisable players of his time both on and off the pitch.

It shows how the now 48-year-old grew into a celebrated sportsman and transformed into a media savvy global icon following his sponsorship deals and his marriage to Spice Girl Victoria Adams.

"I felt it was the right thing to do and the right time, actually, and also I wanted something for my family to look back on and to really enjoy," Beckham told Reuters.

"When I started my career in the '90s in Manchester ... there was amazing music and amazing scenes to be around and Manchester United were one of the most successful teams in football... It reminds you of something that was very special and I hope people watch this and feel special and remind them of good memories."

Featuring previously unpublished footage, the documentary also delves into much-reported controversies and difficulties in Beckham's public and personal lives.

Asked about the current attention on U.S. music star Taylor Swift when she appears at games featuring her rumoured sportstar beau, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Beckham said: "Whatever she does and whoever she's with, as long as she's happy, that's the most important thing and it's the same with me and Victoria.

"We've been together now for 26 years ... we've got amazing kids, we've built businesses, but we make time for each other... So, you know, you have to work hard at these things."

Also in attendance on Tuesday were the show's filmmaking team, including director Fisher Stevens and executive producer Gary Neville, Beckham's former Manchester United teammate.

"Beckham" starts streaming on Netflix on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Hanna Rantala, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

