David Beckham and Ronaldinho Are Making Big Crypto Plays. Here's What Investors Need to Know

Legendary athletes David Beckham and Ronaldinho are launching their personal brands in a whole new way inside the metaverse. With these two household names making big moves into the world of cryptocurrency and digital collectibles, fans might find themselves able to enjoy their football fever like never before with Ronaldinho's new cryptocurrency launching soon, and a brand new line of NFTs featuring David Beckham in the works as well. These sports legends are looking to make a global community of fandom possible through the metaverse.

Beckham bends his brand

David Beckham is bounding into the realm of cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens in a big way. Beckham has become the brand ambassador for the DigitalBits blockchain, which emphasizes tokenizing assets. Along with this development, Beckham has reportedly applied for trademarks for NFTs, virtual clothing, metaverse entertainment events, and more digital assets featuring his likeness.

RON funds exclusive opportunities

Ronaldinho has already explored the opportunities of the metaverse, having released his own line of NFTs, and continues to take bold steps into the digital realm. Coming as soon as April 28, Ronaldinho's future metaverse endeavors include the release of a brand new cryptocurrency, the RON token. Ronaldinho hopes to use RON as a tool to better connect fans with each other. Holders of this token will be able to use it to attend virtual events, trade NFTs featuring the soccer icon, and even pay homage to Ronaldinho with their own creations. With the token's release just around the corner, it will be interesting to see how it performs.

The bottom line

With David Beckham and Ronaldinho diving into the brave new world of digital collectibles, it remains to be seen if any of these collectibles will reach the high values that rare, physical sports memorabilia has before. Beckham's NFTs will certainly be must-haves for diehard fans, but will the RON token take off on the same level that other cryptocurrencies have? We will see whether or not the specialized access this token provides will be enough to get it off the ground.

Eager to hear more celebrity crypto news? Stay hooked to our cryptocurrency news page for the latest as it happens.

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.