David Bailey Named President of First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares ( (FFIN) ) has issued an announcement.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has appointed David Bailey as President, effective January 1, 2025, succeeding F. Scott Dueser who remains CEO and Chairman. Bailey, age 41, brings extensive experience from his roles as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer since March 2024, and has no family or financial ties affecting his appointment.
