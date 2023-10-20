David Alderman To Illuminate Crypto's True Worth At Benzinga's Digital Assets Conference

In the flourishing domain of digital assets, the importance of astute analysis and forward-thinking cannot be overemphasized.

One individual whose name resonates with such attributes is David Alderman, a seasoned Research Analyst at Franklin Templeton Digital Assets.

With a solid footing in the financial services industry and an avid interest in the digital asset space, David's insights are keenly awaited at Benzinga's upcoming Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14, where he will be part of an insightful panel discussion titled "What's the Genuine Value of Crypto and Blockchain."

Alderman's journey into the realms of digital assets and blockchain technology began in 2019, a period that saw him delve personally into this dynamic field.

However, his acumen in financial analysis had been honed long before, with five enriching years spent unraveling the intricacies of the Macro and Energy sectors within the financial services industry.

Before his tenure at Franklin Templeton, Alderman amassed a wealth of experience and insights at Pervalle Global LLC, Intrepid Financial Partners, and Regions Securities, LLC.

These stints provided him with a robust foundation that seamlessly blended with his academic achievements.

David holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University, which instilled in him a systematic and analytical approach to problem-solving.

Further sharpening his financial foresight, he pursued a Master of Science in Financial Economics from Columbia Business School.

Now as a research analyst at Franklin Templeton Digital Assets, Alderman navigates the complex waters of digital assets, employing his analytical prowess to unearth viable investment opportunities and assess the evolving market dynamics within the blockchain and cryptocurrency sphere.

His upcoming participation in the panel discussion at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference is keenly awaited by industry peers and enthusiasts.

Under the theme "What's the Genuine Value of Crypto and Blockchain," the panel aims to explore the intrinsic value of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, delving into real-world applications and the disruptions they are poised to bring in various sectors.

David's analytical lens, combined with his hands-on experience in the digital asset space, positions him as a thought leader whose insights could shed light on the genuine value and potential real-world applications of blockchain and crypto assets.

As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve, individuals like Alderman are at the forefront, guiding investors and industry stakeholders through the uncharted territories of blockchain and cryptocurrency investments.

